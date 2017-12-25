Morning song

Part one of two mini holidays this month. Sitting in a tent, up in the midst of the overgrown slopes a coffee plantation, waking up to the view of the mistiest lake I’ve seen in forever.

The story about how and why I’m here is the stuff of another post that I may or may not get down to telling. But I’ve had the funnest set of beginnings if days and mornings I’ve had in quite a while now.

Can’t wait for part two which will be spent amidst rolling slopes of tea.

Not too shabby an end to 2017, I think.