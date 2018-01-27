Day 26: You can taste the dishonesty

I no longer know what “proud to be Indian” feels like. The concept of my nationality fades further and further away, almost removed from my sense of identity as a whole. I don’t know what I feel for my country anymore. It’s a mix of a lot of disappointment, confusion and helplessness. Sometimes just a desperate desire to escape it all. So I don’t know what to make of days like today, or Independence Day. It evokes no feelings in me.

Mostly, it’s all a blur.

(See what I did there?! Heh.)

  1. I think you should be proud, I am Sudanese and I never felt proud or anything about my country. but now since am a little bit older and wiser I see how much important to hold on to your country and be proud in all circumstances.

