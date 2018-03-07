Day 66: And the living is easy

Actually it’s not. We’ve skipped spring and gone straight to then blinding, blistering Indian summer. Complete with balmy mornings, turning on the AC all night, excessively dry skin and burning eyes by sunset.

But. Sometimes, spring shows through.

I have a lot going on in my head today. I’ve started three separate posts, and one newsletter, but it’s all too much to sit and splice through the words and make sense. Perhaps this is because we’re just about catching up on a week’s backlog of work and today is the first day I’m actually at home and at my computer for longer than half an hour at a stretch.

So I finished up my work for the day and decided to catch a movie. Today, the pictures will have to do.

I’ll be back tomorrow.