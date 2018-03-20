Day 79: Love, let’s talk about love

I’m so grateful for the opportunity, the privilege that is having the resources and means to pursue the course that I am. I began module 1 last week, and it has been the most enriching three days I have had in a while.

I’m thankful for the timeliness and the serendipitous way in which everything aligned to make it possible for me to do this.

I’m grateful for A, who feels more like a guide than a teacher.

I’m thankful for the immensely empowering feeling of going through this learning. I’m thankful for the experience of finding a vocabulary and a language for all the things I have been tossing up in my head on my own for the last few years.

I’m thankful for the new definitions of love, belonging, agreement and fear that I am exploring.

I’m grateful for having found my place, and a sense of connection and belonging within the group of people in my batch.

I’m thankful for the meditation, the simple meals, the classroom experience and the camaraderie. I’m grateful for the company to share a cab to and back from class. I’m thankful for the MTR next door, and the timely shots of coffee.

I’m thankful for the words we exchanged, the experiences we shared, and the powerful feeling of having accessed some kind of portal deep inside my brain.

I’m grateful for the energy and the ability to stay with this sudden deep-dive into the depths of what I have been teetering around for a while now.

I’m thankful for the mental and emotional readiness to do this work.

I’m so immensely grateful for the guidance, the hand-holding, the grace and the simplicity with which my facilitator took us through it all. I’m thankful for the insights.

I’m so grateful for amma and Niyu who cooked me dinner for the days I was at class. There’s nothing like having a hot, home-cooked meal ready and waiting for you when you’re in no position to do the cooking yourself. I’m so grateful to be at the receiving end of this kind of generosity and sensitivity.

I’m thankful for the wonderfully restful sleep I’ve had since the module ended. I’m thankful for the weekend of cooking, resting and having finally caught Black Panther with Niyu, R and D.

I’m thankful for the evenings of rain all through last week, that brought temporary respite from the steadily mounting heat, but also felt like a timely washing off of a cloudy haze that hung around us this month.

I’m thankful for the chocolate brownie, cookie and muffin we managed to sneak into PVR and stuff our faces with, because I’m off sugar once again.

I’m thankful for the gym, and by ever cooperative body. I’m thankful for the music.

I’m thankful for where I am, and where I am headed. One day at a time.