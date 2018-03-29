Day 88: Trust me on the sunscreen

On By hAAthi

Thinking of sunny days and all the positive thoughts I can, sitting in the hospital with my very ill sister this morning.

I’ll be back soon.

Two years ago: Day 88: Fam-jam

4 thoughts on "Day 88: Trust me on the sunscreen

