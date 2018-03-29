Thinking of sunny days and all the positive thoughts I can, sitting in the hospital with my very ill sister this morning.
I’ll be back soon.
4 thoughts on “Day 88: Trust me on the sunscreen”
Sending lots of healing vibes to your sister. Big hugs.
Thanks ya 🙏🏾
Hope your sister gets better soon…
Thank you, I hope so too.