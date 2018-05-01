Day 121: They say it’s your birthday, it’s my birthday too

No. I really, don’t think so.

Looking back seems to be the flavour of the month. I’ve been doing a lot of nostalgic reminiscing of late, and it’s no different today, even on my birthday. When I think back to the specific numbers, I’m agog — like OMG I was a wee 24 when I got married, piddly 25 when I upped and moved to a new city where I knew nobody, stupidly naive at 30. Still not much wiser at 34. But in my heart, 24 feels like it could have been just last week. Okay month, maybe.

But you get the drift.

As I turn 34 today, I’m looking back on birthdays gone by — just the ones I’ve documented — to remind myself and bring back a little something from each of the years I’ve crossed.

From 2010: Keep doing cartwheels — literally, figuratively.

From 2011: Allow yourself the surprising joy of rediscovering old loves of all kinds — habits, hobbies, comforts, people, cities.

From 2012: Dance.

From 2013: You’re over the fascination with alcohol. That’s perfectly a-okay.

From 2014: The only permission you need for making most things is your own.

Start making your thing

Sound advice from here.

And, calm down.



From 2015:



From 2016: The cure to most things is salt water — sweat, tears or the sea

From 2017: I didn’t write a post, but I know from memory that it was the year I began to just be more open. To everything. And I am better for it.



And so, here we are.

This year, in an attempt to start something new (something I’ve learnt from this mad talented girl), I’m going to start writing two letters a year to my future self — one on my birthday and one on New Years Eve — to be opened five years down the line. I’ve been meaning to do this ever since I first read about it, but never got down to starting it.

Today feels like as good a day to start as any.

Happy birthday, to me!

