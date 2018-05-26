Day 146: There’s still time for another

Postcard from Thailand 5.

This is my third time visiting this always interesting, surprising, thoroughly lovable country and it just doesn’t get old. Or boring.

This is my second visit to the same island. And many islands in the area offer simar experiences. Even so, coming back here always gives me a breath of fresh air, a new lease of life. This time too, I feel invigorated. Especially after the unsettledness of the last few weeks.

I feel really good. And that isn’t just the salty air and beach vibes talking. This has been a little bit of a milestone as far as holidays with a difference to. Probablt because there’s been a significant letting go and genuine relaxation, deep down.

Things I’ve done on this holiday that I have enjoyed (and surprised myself with):

Unabashedly consumes beer through the day, without worrying about the calories or the loss of appetite Eaten my body weight in Thai and other Asian food, without worrying about whether k had the real estate for it in my tummy and the resultant calories Managed to get a fair bit of alone/down time by myself despite being with the family, and managed my sanity for pretty much the entire duration of this trip so far Loved the company of R, S and H Gave scuba diving a shot. After years of wanting to but putting it on the back burner because it was either too expensive, I was not mentally afraid, just too damn chicken, I finally decided to just shut my eyes and dive in. And I am SO very glad I did Let go of a few small niggling control issues with regard to holidaying

