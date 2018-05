Postcards from Thailand 8.

Bittersweet goodbyes like these, set against mad skies that are just showing off, bidding adieu to another much needed holiday, while I sit with the jitters about being at the cusp of change, closing this week and walking into a new one, without a clue about what’s in store, yet knowing in my heart that I am ready.

Thank you Thailand. You have my heart, all over again.

Two years ago: Day 148: Odd days like today