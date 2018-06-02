Little moments that have stuck with me this past week:
- Coming home to fresh flowers on the plants that have come back from the dead thanks to the incessant rain the week we were away, really made my heart sing
- When the last of the sandy, stodgy, musty holiday laundry pile-up was hung out to dry, and I took a deep breath because everything smelt flowery like detergent
- When my yoga teacher said (out to the entire class) “You don’t have to go all the way. Just go only as far as you can right now” and I felt like it was just meant only for me
- When an ex-client from yonks ago messaged me, opening with “I read your article in Arre and loved it!” and it made me smile inside
- Every time that VC has thrown his head back and laughed a wholesome, belly laugh that lights up his eyes, it has made me giggle
- When I opened the fridge (that I had emptied and cleared out a couple of hours before) felt deeply satisfied at how minimalist it looked
- The unexpected glee at feeling 15 again, when we were at The Permit Room, this song came on
- The peace of the only afternoon I had all by my lonesome at home, and VC returned to find me sitting in exactly the same place in exactly the same position I was in when he left me three hours before
One thought on “Day 153: Life has a funny way of helping you out”
That’s a sweet one! Where do you go to yoga. Feels like Bangalore and I keep hearing my yoga instructor tell
Me similar things :)