Today, I am crystal clear. The sun hasn’t gone down on the day. Everything is aglow. The moon is out too, with silver beams casting a shimmery light on the cobalt sky. The rain has fallen, speckling the greens and yellows with jewelled embellishments. My eyes are half open. Weighed down by the immensity of new learning and pushing open powered by the excitement of a new light. Breathe in. Breathe out. I am here now.

And everything is magic.

