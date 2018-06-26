Day 177: It’s just this thing that seasons do

And this too, is Bangalore.

It’s more than mere serendipity that within days of every bout of sulking and moping about Bangalore (and taking tiny, little things to extremes that make me question a whole lot more than I need to right now) I have a moment (or two, sometimes three) that redeems much of the turmoil.

Snapped this at 7 am today, on a morning walk with Amma. She’s been going here for years now. My last memory of this spot is from when I was 16 and used to accompany her then too. She continues, and I only thought to to join her today.

Of course stepping back out into the world is an instant crash back to the snarls and sordid tales of the city. But it’s hard for a day that starts with a view like this to go very wrong. And so this here, right now, is where today got made. At the very start at 7 am.

I’m grateful for the antidotes. For the little expected moments. For the timely reminders, as usual, to stay in the now. I’m grateful for the antidotes. Every little one of them.