Day 179: One day, we’ll be old and think of all the stories we could have told

Today, I’ve been studying my coursework. And I chanced upon a beautiful segment about the energies that guides our relationships, the push and pull of desires guilt and what drives our actions, and how loneliness/solitude and isolation is a necessary by product of self awareness.

Last week, I felt a little grief about a particular friendship. It’s made a comeback of sorts today. It was so uplifting even as I felt vulnerable and cut open.

Another, that I hadn’t even spent any time thinking about, also surfaced today, but only to affirm my place and decision to keep distance. It was so freeing.

Like I said yesterday, I’m grateful for loss. But today really affirmed it. Temporary and permanent.

