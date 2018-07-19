Day 200: Is someone getting the best of you?

I’ve wondered all day what I am going to say in a post today. The truth is there is so much to say — about being in Goa, about the work we did/are doing, the abundant meals, the impeccable conversation, the expansiveness of time and space, and just so much more. But I’ll just say this: I’m grateful for how this business of straddling Bangalore and Goa seems to be a constant with me. Whether I know it or not, something or the other brings me back here. On and on and onward we go. Two years ago: Day 200: Barely moving

Advertisements