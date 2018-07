This boy <3Watching and being around Lego these past few days has made me marvel at how persistent and demanding of love and affection he is. There’s a lesson in here for me: to be unabashedly, unapologetically convinced of the love one deserves and wants. And to go claim it when needed.

