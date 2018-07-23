Day 204: Don’t worry about, don’t speak of doubt

After a week of being away from my laptop, spent mostly assisting VC on shoot, or with my ass sprawled on Ds couch (where I finished one book, started and got halfway through another, consumed copious amounts of ham cheese apples and various other delicious snacks, sipped on whisky some nights sangria and beer on others, enjoyed assorted meals ranging from prawn curry and rice to sushi and dal-chawal (not altogether), witnessed VC and D read various cards for a motley assortment of questions that then led to some sparkling conversations) I attempted to get some work done today. “Attempted” being the operative word here. Because who can focus with a persuasive distraction like this??? Two years ago: Day 204: Homebody

