Day 206: If you, if you could return

On By hAAthi

Have you ever experienced a return, a coming back, to a sense of familiarity and safety, but where somehow very little is the same as before. Back at home this evening, slowly decompressing from the tizzy that is travelling back from Goa, I’m overcome by a feeling of suddenly coming back to life. Back to normal. Back to me.Except, I’m fully aware that nothing is as it used to be. These past few weeks I’ve pleasantly surprised myself with changes I’ve seen. In some of the things I’ve done, the way in which I have moved, the decisions I have made and some reactions I have had too. I have felt a slow churn, something in the mix, things brewing around me for a while now. But in the last two weeks I have distinctly felt a shift within. And today I want to take a moment to acknowledge that it is safe, it is time, it is so right to be me.It’s empowering to see how far I’ve come in that I am leaning more and more into feeling my way through life than (over)thinking my way through it instead. I find that the more I do this, the more decisions feel intuitive and natural. The more favourable opportunities open up and present themselves and the more I am able to gently glide in and flow with it rather than get entangled in a complicated decision making process. Life then, just happens.

Advertisements

Pour your thoughts over mine

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.