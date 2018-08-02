Yesterday was a day like hot chocolate. Warm enough to stir things up from within. Envigorating and charged. But comforting, flavourful and like a hug in a cup.
Two years ago: Day 214: Cycling in the rain
Advertisements
Yesterday was a day like hot chocolate. Warm enough to stir things up from within. Envigorating and charged. But comforting, flavourful and like a hug in a cup.
Two years ago: Day 214: Cycling in the rain
3 thoughts on “Day 214: Red sky, red light, awakening”
Best enjoyed in solitude!
Perfect in Bangalore weather.
💯 yes ☺️