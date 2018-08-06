Day 218: It’s the house telling you to close your eyes

P A U S E.

Clearly, I had a lot to say yesterday. Reading the post now, I sound like I am high on drugs. But I swear, it was just emotions. I’ve been feeling like my heart could explode with the joy, humility and gratitude that this coursework has brought into my life. That kind of intense emotional experience is frikking exhausting, though.

So my plans to enjoy my Sunday of solitude catching up on reading or the new season of OITNB, finally cleaning out my cupboard (a task thats been overdue since my summer vacation) were shot. I spent an inordinate amount of time sleeping. I did watch some OITNB, but I kept falling asleep. I took a really long afternoon snooze, despite which I slept through the night and woke up with only enough time to scramble and make it to yoga on time this morning. And yet, I have spent a considerable amount of time today in bed too.

I feel like I am only just surfacing. So I caught up on some work that was due today, and I feel done for the day. So my plans for today — to write the post recapping July — have been successfully shot too.

Absolutely no complains though. I notice this happens to me every time I finish a module of the course. It did, last month too. These are necessary days of repose and recuperation after what this work takes of us. I’ll take them when I can.

I’ll be back tomorrow.

