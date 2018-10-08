Day 281: It’s dark and I think that I would give anything for you to shine down on me

On By hAAthi

It’s been a heavy week, and even though I am filled with thoughts and emotions I am actually completely at a loss for words. I have a September recap half typed out, I was meant to resume work today, and I planned to catch up on some sleep. But neither of those things happened. I didn’t finish the work I had to, I didn’t get much sleep and I didn’t finish the post I meant to. I just can’t find the words today.

One year ago: A good life is a life of goodness
Two years ago: Day 281: A picture

