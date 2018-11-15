Day 319: Guess I’ll have to leave some stuff behind

Back to base in my own home after three whole weeks is feeling bittersweet. On the one hand I’m so happy for the promise of what is to come, but there’s no denying that the newness of it all is strange and will take getting used to.

It’s in the little things, like an entire empty cupboard next to mine, a single toothbrush in the bathroom, everything so spicnspan, I never imagined it would feel strange.

There’s a jumble of emotions sitting side by side with a pool of calm inside of me, but we’ll take it one day at a time.

For now my immediate interest is in finding some footing, within myself, again. I’m off to Auroville with A for the weekend, with no agenda but I relax, read and recoup from the hectic-in-my-head eight odd weeks that it has been. When I’m back, I’m going to take the wheels off my heels for a bit and give in to my bodys calling for some movement, and balanced, nourishing food. This has been a long time coming.

