Day 320: Do you need me before I fade away?

Today was such a good day. It started with meeting N for breakfast at CTR and then a big fat loaf on Commercial Street. I don’t realise it as often, or admit it often enough even when I do realise it, but there is a deep connection with this city that is rekindled every time that I have an experience that feels le a throwback to the good days. Commercial Street remains largely unchanged and walking through it always feels like going back in time. Hitting the send haunts — Vashis, Suryanarayana, Woodys, Bhagatram, Mysore Saree Udyog — ways takes me back to a familiar and warm headspace, and gives me a big dose of nostalgia that seems to dull the ache of being in the city and the parts of that trouble me.

I’m grateful for the extra time we got to hang out today. We yakked pretty much non stop and I’m lucky we always make the time for that. This is an ease that I don’t have with too many folks in my life and it is a good place to be.

It was such a good Bangalore winter day! I caught a long nap before I packed up to leave. It’s been a while since I made a trip so spontaneous, so short that I need nothing more than a small backpack. The lightness of it is palpable.

And now, Im on a train after almost three years! So excited that I made a production of the dinner I packed for us and I’m unnecessarily happy about this side berth I’m on.

I’m so looking forward to two days off the grid.

See you on the other side of the weekend.

