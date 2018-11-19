Day 323: So we want to stay, but we can’t find peace while sitting

Back from a weekend away at Auroville with A. I’m feeling enriched and energised. It was the kind of getaway where we meant to be away for one night but ended up staying two. And even with the extra time, spent 70% of our time with our noses stuck deeply in our respective books, stopping for nothing but meals, wandering in search of meals and chatting about past and future meals for the remaining 30% of our time, all the while contorting our lazing bodies into shapes conducive for uninterrupted reading but that gave one of us a crick in the neck and another the will to finish three books over the weekend.

A has been telling me about Jeet Thayil’s poetry for a while now. I’m not too big on poetry but sometimes, just sometimes, something so apt comes my way and makes me wonder if it’s time to venture into these unexplored territories. In an unexpected coincidence while hunting for what to read next, I stumbled on this absolute piece of perfection, which I have just learned is in his recent collection.

Home Give me a home

that isn’t mine,

where I can slip in and out of rooms

without a trace,

never worrying

about the plumbing,

the colour of the curtains,

the cacophony of books by the bedside.

A home that I can wear lightly,

where the rooms aren’t clogged

with yesterday’s conversations,

where the self doesn’t bloat

to fill in the crevices. A home, like this body,

so alien when I try to belong,

so hospitable

when I decide I’m just visiting.

Of course the collection has made it to my TBR list, immediately. But it’s also worked itself I to my newly content heart where I will allow it to germinate, unfurl slowly, watching closely, waiting patiently as a new idea of home takes form, maybe dropping roots, maybe setting sail, maybe flying high — whatever it may choose — in there. Setting me free yet again. Giving me new directions to go.

Such a joy to feel the comforts of home, to have the will and means to travel, to getaway, to return to where I will always belong, to have this sense of home in two places, and yet feel anchored within. Somehow all at the same time.

