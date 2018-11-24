Day 328: Leaves are falling all around it’s time I was on my way

Maybe it was all the walking I did in Europe. Or perhaps the walks with the pupsters in Goa. Or maybe it was the seed of a new vice that was sowed way back at the start of the year when I walked the OXFAM Trailwalk. It’s possibly also a little bit of sheer necessity and the reality of being without a car. Also, after all the walking I did last weekend in Auroville, this feels like I have stepped through a new door. I’m not sure when it happened, but suddenly I’m choosing walking a whole lot over other modes of transport. Through the week, I walked to the supermarket and the bank. They’re close enough, no big deal really. Except for the fact that I’d never actually really walked there and back. Because I’d always have a car on hand, most times. If I didn’t, I’d wait till I got my hands on the car. (Yes, totally and completely spoilt, I know!) But, suddenly it’s like I’ve been bitten by this new bug. I’m walking everywhere. Today, when I got out of the salon at 6.30, without giving it so much as a second thought, walked 5.5 kms home. I was home just shy of an hour. Despite the noise and dust, I feel great. Maybe it’s also my exercise-deprived body just happy to be moving again. All that’s needed is to make sneakers my default choice of footwear and a set of headphones in my bag at all times and with good weather, I don’t see why this can’t happen more often.

I’ve been contemplating going back to yoga, despite the inevitable erratic schedule that promises to persist. I’ve also tossed up joining the nearest gym. My limbs are craving that kind of movement. Weighted lunges, pull-ups, a 30 minute run listening to my everyday wake-me-up track at 7 am everyday as I began jogging. Something. And now there’s this. It feels like a fitting beginning.

I’ve just come home a sweaty mess. And I’m superlatively happy. This kind of endorphin high hasn’t happened in forever. A small part of me is wondering what this means spiritually — this sudden, consistent urge to wander. And the thrill in this choosing of the meandering, long and winding, sweaty road home. Hmm.

Two years ago: Day 328: ‘ssupdates