Day 332: Shoot high, break low

So. I was published! In a Canadian anthology featuring stories and essays about menstruation from around the world. I was notified by email last year when Tanis wrote to me by email about my essay being picked. I’m not quite sure why I wasn’t terribly excited then. It’s been a long time in the works and I actually even forgot about it. Until I came back from Goa to a heavy package in the mail. From Canada? That’s unexpected, I thought. Only to open it and discover to copies of this formidable anthology.

Opening up Gush: Menstrual Manifestos For Our Times, edited by Roasanna Deerchild, Ariel Gordon and Tanis MacDonald, though, I felt the thrill creep in again. No matter how many times I see my name in print, this excitement never gets old. One of the first instances of experiencing that feeling was when I was first published in a community newsletter when I was 12-13, when my grandfather insisted I submit some of my poetry to them. He then neatly cut out strips of my published poems, stuck them on a letter and posted them to me in Bangalore. That same thrill has oft-repeated since then. Every time that I see my name and a byline in a newspaper or magazine. And now a book.

In a year that saw relatively less professional work (and aspirations, even) on my part, this felt good.

I was telling N in a long voice note last week that even though I knew I was slowing down, I didn’t know I was going to reach a point where everything “work-related” would completely take a backseat. What little work I’ve done, I’ve done because I was particularly inspired or compelled to voice an opinion. I’ve had a steady, low hum of a long-term is assignment that I took to keep me going, and my writing muscle in good use, but it’s extremely low-key and very, very basic compared to the kind of work I was used to doing last year and before. It’s given me a few busy spikes, and the income has been welcome, though. So I’ll take it. But this? This felt good. I’m now slowly going through the rest of the essays in the book and finding I’m in some fine company.

If you’d like to read the essay, it’s a mildly edited version of this one I wrote for The Establishment on World Menstrual Health Day a few years ago.

Second, now that I can talk about this, I was one of the many judges for the Conde Nast Traveller India’s Top Restaurant Awards. I won’t be making it to the shiny awards ceremony in Mumbai next month, but I look forward to eating at some of these winning restaurants over the next few months.