Came to Goa feeling quite like this three weeks ago.
Bright, spiffy and sunshine-y. Sparkly. Ready to cool off.
Njoyed lyk nething. And then some.
This has been one of the most memorable few weeks here in a long, long time, for VC and I. We set up a new home. We reconnected with old friends, in our old stomping grounds. We cooked together, laughed together, watched a lot of TV and movies together. And I developed an irrational interest in watching him play PUBG — another thing we did together. We barbecued for two to bring in the new year. We painted furniture. We ran away to stay at the beach for a weekend. We ate out so much.
Embarked on a new year. New life.
Finally, this party’s over. And it’s time to go home.
One year ago: Happier: perpetual WIP
Two years ago: A hazy shade of winter
3 thoughts on “And so it’s done”
My husband wants me to play too.
LikeLike
Oh no! You’ve succumbed to PubG. Abandon all hope ye who enter there.
LikeLike
🤣🤣I haven’t, though VC would like me to download it and play myself. I just have an inexplicable fascinating with watching him mow people down 🙉🙈
LikeLike