I took this picture on a day when I was finding it hard to look myself in the eyes. It was a day when I had to remind myself that going through change also sometimes means seeing sides of myself that I may not want to, aspects I have forgotten because I’ve buried them away so deep such a long time ago, things about me that I didn’t see coming or haven’t prepared myself for.

But see it, I must anyway.

I take pleasure in my transformations, I look quiet and consistent, but few know how many women there are in me. — Anais Nin

Few. Sometimes not even I myself understand how many, it seems.

So, this gentle reminder to go easy. To take my time. To take pleasure in this transformation. To actively participate with gentleness, in creating a channel. And to observe, witness and be present to all the women that may emerge.

