Been feeling an overwhelming love for where I am at right now — and for once I don’t mean this energetically or metaphysically or emotionally, but logistically. An overwhelming love for this city, for the place it has in my life, for the space it provides.

Every time that I feel frustrated with some facets of it, I’d like to come back and see this post. Because this too, is Bangalore.

