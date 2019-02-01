New thoughts on vulnerability.
It involves taking a risk and pushing out my comfort zone.
But choosing the right people makes landing this risk easier.
Even so, sometimes it will not be met in a fashion I may expect or even deeply desire.
And there is always at least a 50% chance I will feel let down and meet disappointment from time to time.
But that is not enough reason to give up and close the lid on what has now been opened.
Because vulnerability is the only way to forge real connection.
One year ago: January
Three years ago: On creative happiness
Advertisements
3 thoughts on “Mini thoughts make incremental change”
A spot on observation – being vulnerable is the first step to make a real connection !
LikeLike
My thoughts on the above (and it’s something I think about quite a bit) – You will definitely be disappointed – not just 50% of the times. Just like you will disappoint those who seek to be vulnerable with you. Sometimes, people will have their own sh!t to deal with and your vulnerability is not something they can handle. That’s your problem not theirs, and you should know when to back off – graciously. Authenticity in relationships is really the only way – otherwise you are just wasting your time pretending and being pretended to. Just have the wisdom to know not everything you see is about you, sometimes you are just being shouted in front of and not at.
LikeLike
Sure, all valid points in the first half of your comment. My post is just a few “recent” additions to an exhausting ever expanding, ever evolving list of observations on the topic. By no means water tight, absolute or exclusive. Everything in the second half of your comment strikes me as possibilities that I’ve come to believe I must accept and still be vulnerable if the said connection is important to me. I think vulnerability is a key element of an authentic connection, but by no means a tool for manipulation, attention-seeking r a reason to believe I am the centre of anybodys world. In my experience, even when people have had their shit going on and their own issues to worry about, true vulnerability has been met by kindness and empathy.
Im curious, what is an ideal “response” or way to receive vulnerability, in your mind?
LikeLike