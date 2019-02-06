Digging to find the happy

I cancelled today and drove for nearly two hours to go spend the day with S at her home. Somewhere along the way, just pondering over everything that’s been going through my mind these past few days, I was taken right back to 2015-16, where this part of my life/journey began. Suddenly, I recognised how far I’ve come from where I once was, where I once began. I felt immediately overwhelmed at the realisation of how much time it has been, how long I’ve been at this steadily (it’s longer than the longest job I’ve held down), how fortunate I’ve been in finding the right sources for help every time that I have sought it, and most of all what a rock solid role VC has played in enabling this for me (and by extension, for us).

I teared up good and proper, thinking of the ride, some key milestones popping up in my mind, feeling so much gratitude for the ability to ask for help and get it.

It’s easy to get caught up in the small, daily niggling issues. I often do. The seemingly minor annoyances tend to grow into monsters in my head, with ghastly effects ranging from self-flagellation to self-doubt and unnecessary closing-up. But this morning, in that haze of tears and gratitude, I was able to really pull all the way back and see what a phenomenal time these past 3-4 years have been, and what they’ve done for me.

In tracing the journey, I realised that nearly 90% of me isn’t the person I was then. So much has changed, so much endures. But what hit me the most, and hardest was that my life and my being today, is a near-perfect version of the one I dreamed of in 2015, when I was beginning to hit rock bottom, when I was looking to slow down and didn’t know how, when I was flailing and in need of help and wondering where to look, when I wanted answers but all I had were questions.

This current reality, this life I am living, in this present moment — with regular therapy and growth and mindfulness front and centre of it, with a select few friends to hold my hands through it, with the way too many feelings, with the freedom and flexibility from work, with VC chasing the Goa life he wanted to test anew, with me in Bangalore, with the space, with the distance, with the brave and testing conversations we have, with an appetite for travel and new experiences and the means to make most of them happen, with the lightness and agility to go, to iron out every smallest detail of our lives the way we want to shape it, with a newfound ease with waiting and watching, with a new degree of peace and settlement within towards both my families, with a new sense of belonging that has nothing to do with where I live, with new roots and a new set of wings, with a capacity for joy — this is the life that felt so far away and out of my reach in 2015. And yet, here I am.

It’s easy to get caught up in the small, daily niggling issues. I often do. And when I slide down the tunnel of overthinking, I lose sight of this larger picture. The story of how I got here to this place in my life. I also lose touch with the sense of gratitude and overwhelming gratefulness that I feel. So today, I’m bringing that back and inviting it in again.

