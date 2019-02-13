There is no wisdom in a clenched up heart.

No solace or comfort, even, as I had imagined.

I shut my heart out, and I let my brain lead the way.

Somewhere along the way though, I realised I’ve led myself astray.

I hungered for all the answers,

I unpacked the layers, I dug deep

And I found a heart closed so tight,

it would not keep.

So now, I’ve dropped the weight of the questions.

There is no wisdom in a clenched up heart.

No answers or insights, even.

What a relief it is to let more things go,

to watch, observe and be a part of all that comes to be

As a bystander and a participant alike.

Some things just are

It is what it is

It is. As it is.

There is no wisdom in a clenched up heart.

No “right” meanings, even.

I hungered for all the answers,

To know it all, to process it

To do the deep work of fixing.

Only to realise I am magic, just as I am

Nothing is perfect, but nothing needs fixing.

So now, I’ve dropped the weight of the questions.

Because there is no wisdom in a clenched up heart.

And so, I’ve watched how, once closed like a bud

it now has the space to unfurl,

With gusts and bursts sometimes,

Sometimes, nudged on by a sweet breeze

Sometimes, encouraged by gossamer morning light.

Inside, I’ve found a soul of laughter

Held by bones thick with joy

Glued together with layer upon layer of memories.

I peek within, now and again

And suddenly, I am not afraid.

There is space to move

To grow, to breathe, to revel in the dark spaces

As much as to stretch in the sunshine

And every time that I stretch,

My soul expands a little

My bones crack, my skin is supple

My body, it is accommodating

Like a glove that longs to be used.

There is no wisdom in a clenched up heart

It was born to unfurl, to stretch, to grow,

To know that at the heart of it,

this is me.

To go through it all.

To hurt, to crack,

to be stabbed, to melt, and to heal.

Time and time again, to heal.

Three years ago: Make me somewhere I can call a home