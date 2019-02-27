I sit with this strange new feeling

like my heart is in my hands

and my soul is slipping out with ever word I speak.

I’ve sown the seeds of newness, gently

there. With love and care

and now I wait.

There’s no sewing this up again.

So, I wait.

For the sapling of aliveness to burst forth

to grab a foothold,

send its root deep within me

locking shoots with my bones,

embracing that part deep inside of me, that most needs awakening.

For a whole springtime of play to bloom

to be filled with a dew of mirth,

sprinkling giggles and laughter around

with the gentlest caress of a breeze.

For the tendrils of oneness and belonging

to twist around my little finger

when I’m not looking.

For the bright green baby leaves of tenderness,

of the child I used to be

to find space within this big old body

of the woman I am today.

We are the same after all.

I wait,

like my life depends on it.

For when that spring comes,

with its fragrant freshness

it will take me.

Filling the endless expanse of my being with life,

seducing it to crack through bones

trickle through my skin

to waft through, when I exhale

to smudge little bits of love on whatever I touch.

***

Still basking in the post-workshop glow. The desire to process, make sense, even revisit has found is quiet. The energy high is contained. I’m not distracting myself with a burst of activity, neither am I losing many hours to the healing sleep that usually comes.

It’s been a strangely, nicely alone time. There is that loneliness again. And unlike my usual tendency to slip into a why-me-why-now cycle of thoughts when this happens, there has been an unusual, but very pleasant settling. Of just sitting with it. And to my surprise it hasn’t unsettled very much, like it usually does.

Is it possible to feel cut wide open, yet contained, like this?

I feel a ferocious claiming of what opened up for me at the workshop. An urgency to wait, not to act in impulse. So, I sit, making space for these thoughts and feelings.

In some ways it’s like I’m meeting this part of me for the very first time.

