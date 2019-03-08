Holy shit

On By hAAthi

Hi from Benaras: where the weather is great and the breakfasts are rich. Where Modiji is visiting so we’ve had to make detour after detour to circumvent road closures, and had a couple face offs with cows as large and as wide as the alley that clearly has space for only one of us. Where the vibes are holy and pure but the streets have more shit than I’ve seen in a long, long time.

It’s only been about two hours since we landed and this is already such a bizarre and fascinating place. I’m super exciiiiite!

