Things that are shiny and new

right now. These events, these feelings are just so precious, I want to cradle them in my palms lined with baby blue cotton, so they’ll remain unbroken, yet fragile for long as I can help it.
So I don’t forget this little milestone:
- Vulnerability for precious vulnerability sake. Not as a tool for validation. Not even to measure my worth in my own eyes.
- Vulnerability with myself first — and how it is deeply linked with the most honest, authentic connection with my inner self.
- Laughing at myself and some of the rubbish narratives I’ve built and held for so long.
- Deeply honest conversations with VC, that are pushing the levels of empathy and understanding in me, showing me reserves that I didn’t know I had.
- Making a new kind of space for us, redefining our relationship.
