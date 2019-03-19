Things that are shiny and new

right now. These events, these feelings are just so precious, I want to cradle them in my palms lined with baby blue cotton, so they’ll remain unbroken, yet fragile for long as I can help it.

So I don’t forget this little milestone:

Vulnerability for precious vulnerability sake. Not as a tool for validation. Not even to measure my worth in my own eyes. Vulnerability with myself first — and how it is deeply linked with the most honest, authentic connection with my inner self. Laughing at myself and some of the rubbish narratives I’ve built and held for so long. Deeply honest conversations with VC, that are pushing the levels of empathy and understanding in me, showing me reserves that I didn’t know I had. Making a new kind of space for us, redefining our relationship.

