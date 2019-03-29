Looking within

Things might be a little quiet around here from time to time, especially on days like today when spontaneous events lead me away from a set plan and I try and allow myself to go with the flow without overthinking things too much, and some times leaving posting for the day to the very end, or forgetting it altogether.

I’m allowed to flake on my own well laid plans, I realise. And I don’t allow myself the luxury enough, without beating myself up about it just a wee bit first.

I guess this isn’t going to be a second year of flawless posting everyday. It holds the promise of enough potential for forgotten posts and several back dates posts.

I’m just going to go with it.

***

It’s been a week of zipping around, getting work done in the pockets around social commitments that were strewn right through the week and into the weekend. I feel a buzz in my head, even while the rest of my body seems kind of disconnectedly calm.

I’m not sure what it’s about, and for once I am trying not to figure it out, but just go with it.

