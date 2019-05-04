It has taken me a practically all my adult life to understand that I feel most happy, experience contentment and flow, find myself to be “together” — call it what you will — in those rare (but very possible) moments when I am at peace with the imperfection that comes with work in progress.
When I am more in agreement with everything that I am — the good, the bad and the ugly — and believe I hold it all within.
When I accept what I can and absolutely cannot control, when I let that shit go, and when I revel in what is.
When I find those hidden joys in the everyday ordinary-ness of my life and realise just how much I thrive in it.
When I struggle less with making things happen, and allow them to happen as they are.
When I open myself up to the uncertainty of what can be, and find excitement in taking things as they come.
When I truly live by just putting one step in front of another, no more, no less.
This is when I most feel like I am enough. I’m alright.
One year ago: I’ve been saving this time
Three years ago: Inside-out