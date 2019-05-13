Feeling all kinds of quiet today. It’s been that kind of day. Quiet. Listless. And a bit heavy. I have opened and closed this window three times over the course of the day. Wanting to write, because there is much that can be said, probably needs to find a way out too; but also wanting to listen to the moment, which right now is protesting writing, to remain listless, bored, even.

I want instead to just be. Be quiet. And let this feeling stew.

Leaning on David Whyte for post completion here, because this is how I feel today. I had a long and heavy therapy session today, and ended it with a sense of having arrived, which brings with it a heaviness of relief mixed with thankfulness and sheer collapse.

The Well, David Whyte

Be thankful now for having arrived,

for the sense of

having drunk

from a well,

for remembering the long drought that preceded your arrival

and the years walking in a desert landscape of surfaces looking for a spring hidden from you for so long that even wanting to find it now had gone from your mind

until you only

remembered the hard pilgrimage that brought you here,

the thirst that caught in your throat; the taste of a world just-missed

and the dry throat that came from a love you remembered but had never fully wanted for yourself, until finally, after years making the long trek to get here it was as if your whole achievement had become nothing but thirst itself.

But the miracle had come simply from allowing yourself to know that you had found it,

that this time

someone walking out into the clear air from far inside you

had decided not to walk past it anymore;

the miracle had come at the roadside in the kneeling to drink

and the prayer you said,

and the tears you shed

and the memory

you held

and the realization

that in this silence

you no longer had to keep your eyes and ears averted from the

place that

could save you,

that you had been given

the strength to let go

of the thirsty dust laden

pilgrim-self

that brought you here,

walking with her

bent back, her bowed head and her careful explanations.

No, the miracle had already happened

when you stood up,

shook off the dust

and walked along the road from the well,

out of the desert toward the mountain,

as if already home again, as if you

deserved what you loved all along,

as if just remembering the taste of that clear cool spring could lift up your face

and set you free.

