Onwards and upwards

Clambering back to regular programming today after four rather unnecessarily hectic days. This tends to happen when VC visits because his folks and family like to behave like he’s returned from Timbuktoo (and not just the next state). So our days get filled with obligatory meals out, hanging out with the family and somehow this consumes all of the days.

I felt spent from all the social activity this time around and felt a real lack of having time to ourselves. Suddenly, I realised that this is my city now, and it would be nice to spend some time with VC here on my turf, which is quite different from life in Goa. Of course I can’t complain this time around because we’ve just returned from extended time spent together. But it did make me wonder about possible future trips that he might make, and how even after ten years of being married, I still sometimes feel like I have to step back and make more space for his family to take over, than I am actually willing, comfortable or happy to do.

One of the side-effects of developing a new sense of self, is growing and loud clarity about what I want and how much of putting myself aside for “the other” is no longer fine by me. Given that the last two months have all kinds of favourable in a peaking sense of self, and a real experience of the impact that can have on us as a couple, in our marriage, I suddenly experienced the very regular event of VC coming home in a very new way. It was like seeing every thing through new eyes. I haven’t exactly been the most docile, submissive daughter in law, so it’s not like I have quietly taken to things meted out to me. But even so I am suddenly aware of how many little everyday desires I tend to just push to the back burner, in the name of being adjusting or being the bigger person or saving myself the hassle of a conversation to explain myself. This past weekend I could trace this pattern from the smallest insignificant things to some larger things that could in fact impact our relationship.

The thing about indulging in discovering myself, whether it is to explore unexplored territory or re-visiting the old to meet it in a healthy way, is that much of it like being presented a second opportunity to do-over everything again, with a deliberate and purposeful focus on the sense of self I have now. I am not the same person I have been for the last decade of being married. VC isn’t either. And the more things change, the more I feel compelled to rework templates, fixed habits and patterns and ways of doing things — so many of which don’t work for anymore.

In just the last four days alone, all of this has brought up a lot of questions about belonging, love, commitment and value up for me. I feel a palpable shift for VC and me, new roads opening, and multiple new ways in which we can steer our relationship. At the moment, aside from the basic foundation of commitment, love and understanding, I’m really beginning to feel we can go any where from here. The options and avenues are unknown and aplenty. There is quite nothing like slow and steady, one step at a time, one day at a time. A process that was at one time my worst nightmare, but is somehow today a thrill and an excitement.

One year ago: Now the beach is deserted