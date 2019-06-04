Here you are

It may not always apparent on the outside, the silent, slowly shifting process in which the soul moves. Every little expansion, stretching my skin, elongating my bones and making me porous and light, open and free. Only I know the work that it has taken and continues to take. The quiet, private work of meeting myself in a way that I have never known before. The energy it consumes and the emotions it brings to the surface. To make space for it all even as I hold it within is a dance I am only just getting familiar with.

It may not always immediately make sense. Especially to my rational, habituated mind that still slips back into old ways. Many times it makes absolutely no sense to the outside world.

The ask of this ever growing soul, constantly morphing WIP being, is to stay tuned in. To the voice that is emerging, growing from strength to strength, as well as the opposing voices also within me that are constantly trying to drown the other out. My job is to give them both space so they may meet, converse, mingle and come to a new kind of settled alignment.

This is the slow and sometimes painful, hopelessly lonely, grief inducing, and simultaneously exhilarating and invigorating process of being in-bloom.

This is where I am.

