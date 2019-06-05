Meeting myself

It has taken me so long to really understand:
- And articulate to myself, what I have been after ever since I began my self-work
- My own process and how it can be no other way except the way my mind and heart can and will go
- How slow and expansive my process actually is and how much time and space I need to still learn to give myself
- The difference between being troubled by my thoughts and instead witnessing them from a place of compassion and acceptance
- That this is so much more about the process and the journey, than it is about the outcome
