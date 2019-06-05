Meeting myself

On By hAAthi

It has taken me so long to really understand:

  1. And articulate to myself, what I have been after ever since I began my self-work
  2. My own process and how it can be no other way except the way my mind and heart can and will go
  3. How slow and expansive my process actually is and how much time and space I need to still learn to give myself
  4. The difference between being troubled by my thoughts and instead witnessing them from a place of compassion and acceptance
  5. That this is so much more about the process and the journey, than it is about the outcome

One year ago: Serendipity, do you believe that this makes sense?

