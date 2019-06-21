En route to Kerala for a bit, and I just realised I will be practically off the grid. YAYYY.

Happy for the opportunity to catch some good monsoon rain seeing as how Bangalore has disappointed sorely in this department. Except Bangalore is a promptly showing some promise of rain the next few days, starting today. Just as I’ve left town.

I’ve left my laptop behind and carried just my kindle in the hope that the reading habit may be…rekindled. Get it? Hahaha.

It’s not like I need a break seeing as how life itself has become a nice big holiday of late. Even so I’m glad for the break before I come back and head straight to class again.

See you on the other side.