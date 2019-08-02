Unknown ground

The capacity to meander through uncertainty with grace, as much as I swiftly move through times of certainty with confidence.

To face imperfection and flaws (in me and in people around me) with as much kindness as I look to some of my better days, with better traits and better capabilities coming to light.

To allow myself leaniency with learning, as much as I find a growing surety in all that I have already learned.

To find ways to traverse the middle path with a quiet power and just as much faith as I sometimes cleave to the left.

All the while, leaving fear slowly behind.

One year ago: Red sky, red light awakening

Three years ago: Moving on