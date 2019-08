Connie, giving me life (and permission) again.

I don’t know what it is. I have so many things to say, but the constant feeling this past week has been I can’t be arsed to be articulate and coherent about any of this.

I’m just going to take all the time I need till I feel like it again. And then, maybe I’ll visit my drafts.

