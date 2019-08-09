This way or that

Hanging out with A yesterday fired up the old writing muscle in my yesterday. And I felt a touch of nostalgia for a life that feels like it was so long ago. A life that I seem to be in a rush to turn away from completely, to peel away and cast aside like an old skin. I see parallels, a distinct similarity in the way that I seem to also be approaching the movement towards the new, across aspects of life. It’s much the same, this urge to quickly “reject” the old and move ahead with alacrity, and to step into the new.

Today though, there was awareness of this urge to run again, and I found myself saying Stay. How can we do this differently this time?

I feel again and again like I’m being asked to get better, more comfortable with the slow, painstaking, testing process of integratation even as I move ahead, rather than this habit of constant elimination that has usually been the default way in which I move ahead. It’s almost like I push myself to places where I make choices rife with difficulty, forcing myself to severely dislike one, making it so untenable, in order to give myself permission to choose the next thing. I’ve done this with jobs, moving cities and friends alike. I see a pattern now. And also a fire to do it differently.

What would it be like to embrace both sides of the coin, to look at them with grace, and choose one without having to hate on the other?

This morning, I felt a strong pull to stay for a change, to try and find out.

