Plain joy

On By hAAthi

Speaking of ordinary joys in unexpected places, sneaking up on me, leaving me still and silent

  1. Watching the beanie-wearing skinny little girl on the metro, no older than 5 or 6 years, devouring a 5-star bar with gusto
  2. The rainbow I caught quite by accident, even though it wasn’t raining
  3. That sweet, smooth way in which I transitioned from 6km to 7km, when I wasn’t even trying too hard
  4. The moment my favourite song from last week came on and filled me with a burst of energy to keep running
  5. The sunlight that filtered through my bare curtain-less windows that morning, waking me up slowly and truly
  6. Getting caught in the downpour and being in no rush to fight it or beat it to get anywhere
  7. Finding the exact same pair of shoes I was looking to replace, so now I have a new old pair
  8. That totally unnecessary but hit-the-spot hot chocolate fudge after that spot of drinking to begin the week
  9. Finding a delightful specimen of that elusive breed of very good tailors
  10. Fitting into an extremely well made saree blouse — a first in way, way too long
  11. That audible crunch on that first bite of that pesto fried chicken burger
  12. That first animal flow class and how amazing, warm and flushed my face felt at the end of it
  13. That first sight of gol-chashma wearing VC waiting to be picked up at arrivals in Bangalore

Some of the most joyful moments of the recent past have come at me in spaces I wasn’t looking. Spontaneous, unexpected, unpredictable.

And in the moment, each one of those moments filled me with a soft delight, a quiet thrill. So profound, yet gentle, lapping across my body and making my mind feel melty like warm cheese, and making my heart quicken just a touch, simply from the sheer sense of life in each of those moments.

One year ago: Shine a little light on me

Advertisements

Pour your thoughts over mine

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.