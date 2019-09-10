Speaking of ordinary joys in unexpected places, sneaking up on me, leaving me still and silent…

Watching the beanie-wearing skinny little girl on the metro, no older than 5 or 6 years, devouring a 5-star bar with gusto The rainbow I caught quite by accident, even though it wasn’t raining That sweet, smooth way in which I transitioned from 6km to 7km, when I wasn’t even trying too hard The moment my favourite song from last week came on and filled me with a burst of energy to keep running The sunlight that filtered through my bare curtain-less windows that morning, waking me up slowly and truly Getting caught in the downpour and being in no rush to fight it or beat it to get anywhere Finding the exact same pair of shoes I was looking to replace, so now I have a new old pair That totally unnecessary but hit-the-spot hot chocolate fudge after that spot of drinking to begin the week Finding a delightful specimen of that elusive breed of very good tailors Fitting into an extremely well made saree blouse — a first in way, way too long That audible crunch on that first bite of that pesto fried chicken burger That first animal flow class and how amazing, warm and flushed my face felt at the end of it That first sight of gol-chashma wearing VC waiting to be picked up at arrivals in Bangalore

Some of the most joyful moments of the recent past have come at me in spaces I wasn’t looking. Spontaneous, unexpected, unpredictable.

And in the moment, each one of those moments filled me with a soft delight, a quiet thrill. So profound, yet gentle, lapping across my body and making my mind feel melty like warm cheese, and making my heart quicken just a touch, simply from the sheer sense of life in each of those moments.

