Speaking of ordinary joys in unexpected places, sneaking up on me, leaving me still and silent…
- Watching the beanie-wearing skinny little girl on the metro, no older than 5 or 6 years, devouring a 5-star bar with gusto
- The rainbow I caught quite by accident, even though it wasn’t raining
- That sweet, smooth way in which I transitioned from 6km to 7km, when I wasn’t even trying too hard
- The moment my favourite song from last week came on and filled me with a burst of energy to keep running
- The sunlight that filtered through my bare curtain-less windows that morning, waking me up slowly and truly
- Getting caught in the downpour and being in no rush to fight it or beat it to get anywhere
- Finding the exact same pair of shoes I was looking to replace, so now I have a new old pair
- That totally unnecessary but hit-the-spot hot chocolate fudge after that spot of drinking to begin the week
- Finding a delightful specimen of that elusive breed of very good tailors
- Fitting into an extremely well made saree blouse — a first in way, way too long
- That audible crunch on that first bite of that pesto fried chicken burger
- That first animal flow class and how amazing, warm and flushed my face felt at the end of it
- That first sight of gol-chashma wearing VC waiting to be picked up at arrivals in Bangalore
Some of the most joyful moments of the recent past have come at me in spaces I wasn’t looking. Spontaneous, unexpected, unpredictable.
And in the moment, each one of those moments filled me with a soft delight, a quiet thrill. So profound, yet gentle, lapping across my body and making my mind feel melty like warm cheese, and making my heart quicken just a touch, simply from the sheer sense of life in each of those moments.
