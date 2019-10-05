23 kilometres run this week.
An important, excellent therapy session.
A morning dipping my toes into authentic movement and expressive arts to explore what’s held in the body.
Ten hours of extremely satisfying practice and study with S and V.
A day spent with S.
VC is home.
An afternoon at Koshy’s by myself, writing letters.
It’s left me feeling fresh and puply perfect as a greener than green slice of avocado. Light as a balloon ready to set off floating aimlessly into the clueless sky. Open like a just bloomed sunflower chasing the sun obediently.
Happy, like me.
