I feel victorious today. For finishing a full piece of work on my own. For persisting and seeing it through even when it was daunting. For realising how different I feel in this group and what has changed in and about me. For seeing and fring utterly small in the face of the field I have now entered. For realising how little any of the work I do there has to do with me. For how humbled it has all made me feel.

I have crossed many important milestones in the last two days. The road ahead seems so very different from anything I’d imagined for myself. And so it felt appropriate to celebrate, by way of beers and pizza in the company of people I am least likely to otherwise consume beer and pizza with.

Who knew. This was possible too!