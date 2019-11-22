It took a yellow saree, that I’ve been dying to bring out of hibernation, and new juttis to get me to get up and going today. I’m suddenly feeling very spent and in need of some space and time away. Some distance to regurgitate and reorganise all the learning that I am feeling just so full and welled up from. And I am so looking forward to doing that in the coming month, once tomorrow is done.
That’s all.
One thought on “Up”
Oh Joothies, as in slippers. I misread it as another similar sounding word and wondered if I was not the only misguided soul that got excited about new innerwear :)
LikeLike