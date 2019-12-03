Life goes easy

Somehow, spontaneous Monday lunch has become an unplanned thing. And yesterday, when VC and I realised that Vidyarthi Bhavan is a 17minite direct metro ride away from us we decided to go there for lunch. Which is also a great tactic to beat the crowds — reaching there at 2 pm which is opening time.

Its supposedly the Mecca of doseys in Bangalore and I was going back after over a decade. The place looks exactly like I remember it from my last visit which was so far back I don’t know when it was. It’s just spruced up and cleaner, I think. The dosas, on the other hand, were a bit underwhelming. I know I could spark off a potential South versus North Bangalore war, bit really, I think CTR wins this round for me. And it will probably stay at the top of my dosey list for a long time to come, by the looks of it.

***

I’m reveling in my home again, like I said yesterday. However today, I realised I need to get out and find a space to get work done. It’s becoming exceedingly difficult to do it from home. Especially since VCs return, the new adjustment of having him home all day long, and the added element of having to now adjust my space around his. He did something in one week that I hadn’t done in the two years since we moved here — turned the extra bedroom into an official space. I’m glad he did because finally that room is being used, and not feeling like that ghosty isolated, pointless room that it used to. The house feels filled out and lived in. And yet it’s left me fring a bit displaced. Sitting at the dining table is not working for me. Lying in bed, impossible.

After procrastinating on an important task all week, simply because I haven’t had the space to work which doesn’t put me in the mondframe to work, I sat at Koshys for half an hour today and banged it out like it was waiting to come out of me.

I realised I need a space of my own. A space that’s not at home. Even if it’s not a fixed space, I need to put myself out of what is essentially a domestic area, and get going.

***

Meanwhile, the waves of grief continue to come. I’ve almost got it down pat now. The cues, the coming of the wave, I ride it and it and it ebbs and flows, and leaves. I wonder how much more there is to feel a about. I know everything I changing and i can also already see how my reactions to those things are changing. So now, in addition to lamenting the change itself, I also feel a pang for the fact that my stock responses are changing too.

I feel naked like a baby. And it’s a very vulnerable and exposed state of mind. I feel sensitive and touchy and just wanting to be on my own a lot. It’s not going down well with folks around me hahaha. Oh well, c’est la vie.