Gratitude and love

Just gratitude today.

For flow. For life.

For excellent therapy. For movement. For learning to hold myself through the depths of despair, so I can soar to the skies with just as much ease.

For safety and opportunity, in the face of these difficult times so many of our fellow countrymen are facing.

For being the object of love and affection from my family and some friends.

For work and the new way in which it is manifesting in front of me.

For the unseen kindnesses I routinely receive. For the unabiding way in which no matter what happens, things move on.