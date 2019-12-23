Simple

On By hAAthi

Hike in the A.M.

Look closely, touch and feel the little details.

Hike in the P.M.

Breathe in the soft light.

Rinse, repeat.

Few things more grounding and levelling than being surrounded by nature. Waking up to sunlight breaking to birdsong, walking about the trails dotted with all things bright and beautiful all creatures great and small, napping amidst the ruccous of cicadas, waking up to walkabout the softly setting sunlight that winds all things down within.

Happy to be on this break with VC and S. That’s yet another city and state that we managed to catch up in, another set of memories. Same old fun. Rinse, repeat.

